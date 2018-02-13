Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will surprise "same fighter" Gennady Golovkin in their May rematch, according to the former's manager Jose "Chepo" Reynos.

The two middleweights last met in a title clash back in September 2017 as the duo served up a boxing classic that went the distance. However, the judges controversially scored the fight as a split-decision draw and the result drew criticism from many in the boxing world.

After months of negotiations, the rematch was finally confirmed for Cinco de Mayo on 5 May as both Canelo and Golovkin have promised knockouts this time out.

Canelo's claims of a knockout have been ridiculed by the "GGG" camp as he was criticised for "running" during the first encounter while Golovkin's promoter, Tom Loeffler, stated that the Mexican cannot knock him out while fighting backwards.

However, Reynos believes it is more than possible because Canelo has felt the power of Golovkin and has adapted to his relentless style.

"The knockout is possible, because Canelo is already adapted to his style," Reynos said, as per BoxingNews24. "Saul hurt Golovkin and we never saw Golovkin hurt Canelo.

"Saul said the other day that he was going to knock out Golovkin so there is no doubt about anything, not even with the judges."

Reynos adds that Golovkin, eight years senior to Canelo at 35 years of age, will not fight any differently while his client shows progress in every fight.

"Golovkin has already reached his top and as they say in my ranch, 'Old Chango [monkey] does not learn new stuff,' so I think that Golovkin is not going to surprise Canelo," Reynos explained. "We will be the ones who will surprise him.

"Saul in every fight shows progress. We are sure that Golovkin is the same fighter always. He has reached his limit, but Saul is a thinking fighter. Saul causes problems in the ring and I'm sure it will cause problems for Golovkin."