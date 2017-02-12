Manchester City are ready to break the world transfer record for Tottenham attacker Dele Alli and prise Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who is also being courted by Real Madrid, away from Turin. Alli has been in phenomenal form for Tottenham since joining from MK Dons in 2015, while Argentina forward Dybala has blossomed into Juventus's talisman since moving from Palermo two seasons ago.

City are understandably huge admirers of Alli and the Express reports they are ready to part with more than £89m — the current world transfer record, set by Manchester United's signing of Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer — in order to bring the England international to the Etihad, while the Mirror claims Pep Guardiola is confident he can pip Spanish giants Madrid to the signing of Dybala, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Alli didn't deliver a vintage display on Saturday (11 February), when Tottenham were comprehensively outplayed by Liverpool at Anfield, but was named the Premier League Player of the Month for January after some truly excellent performances. During that month, the 20-year-old scored against City at the Etihad as Tottenham rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Guardiola's side.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have no intention of selling any of their best players and will be comforted by the fact that Alli recently committed his future to Tottenham by signing a new long-term deal earlier this season. But with City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all monitoring the attacker, Tottenham may face a fight to keep their coveted asset.

With age slowly creeping up on David Silva (31) and Yaya Toure (33), and mounting questions over the future of Sergio Aguero, Manchester City could be about to undergo yet another attacking overhaul in the summer and have placed Dybala on top of their wishlist. Juventus paid Palermo £27m to bring the Argentine to Turin in 2015 but he is believed to have a £38.3m buy-out clause in his contract, which has three-and-a-half years left to run.

City may be salivating over the quality of their summer targets and relishing the potential upcoming transfer battles with Real Madrid, but their trip to the Vitality Stadium on Monday is a more pressing matter. Guardiola's men face Bournemouth and could lift themselves to second with victory over Eddie Howe's struggling side.