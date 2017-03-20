Manchester United star Paul Pogba will be out of action for a fortnight, according to the French Football Federation (FFF).

The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in the Red Devils' 1-0 victory over FC Rostov in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie on 16 March, forcing him to miss his side's latest league win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

France take on Luxembourg in the World Cup qualifiers and face Spain in a friendly fixture. Pogba has withdrawn from the national team squad and Didier Deschamps has called up AS Monaco's Time Bakayoko for selection for the upcoming fixtures.

"Didier Deschamps has called up Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko following the withdrawal of Paul Pogba, with medical tests confirming he will be unavailable for a fortnight," a statement read on FFF's official website.

United made it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after registering a 2-1 aggregate victory over Rostov. Pogba took to social networking site Twitter to thank the fans for the messages following his latest injury setback.

"Merci for all support messages, can feel the good energy. Will focus 100% on recovery and soon be #Pogback @ManUtd #MUFC #NeverFollow," Pogba tweeted.

Jose Mourinho's side host West Bromwich Albion in a Premier League clash on 1 April, after a two- week international break. The Portuguese tactician will be hopeful that Pogba will be fit enough to face Tony Pulis' side, who defeated Arsenal 3-1 in their last outing.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager suggested that Pogba's hamstring injury is down to the busy schedule. Mourinho will be without the services of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Ander Herrera as the duo are suspended for the West Brom clash. Pogba's return will be a massive boost for the Red Devils and should he miss out of United's next tie, he is likely to return to action against Everton.