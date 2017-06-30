Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville believes that Jose Mourinho will bring success at Old Trafford next season by winning the Premier League title after what was a deeply positive year for the Red Devils in 2016/17. The newly appointed manager led United to three trophies, including the Community Shield, the League Cup and topping it off with the Europa League.

Neville expects the former Chelsea manager to spend heavily in the market this summer, especially with all the top six clubs expected to make a splash to challenge for the title next season. The Red Devils have already completed the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica and are actively pursuing a few other players.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, with the Portuguese manager keen to reunite with the player he signed with the Blues in 2014. The Red Devils are also close to completing a deal for Alvaro Morata, with a deal between Real Madrid and United deemed to be close.

"Now we're looking to see who Jose signs because, if you look at the top six clubs, I think they will all strengthen. United have to strengthen and it'll be interesting to see which team strengthens the most," Neville told MUTV.

"Now, every time I pick up a paper, another player is linked with United but I'm sure Jose will bring success, like he did last season, and ultimately, hopefully, bring the title back to Manchester.

"I'm optimistic. United are heading in the right direction and the confidence the manager and his squad got from winning the EFL Cup and Europa League can be taken into the Champions League and the league next year.

"It's going to be a difficult season, as everyone else is spending money and improving. United are going to have to improve as well because they didn't finish in the top four last season. Even that is a big ask, but I think Jose will want to win the Premier League. That's the big one. He won't settle for anything less."