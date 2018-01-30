Jamie Redknapp believes the best choice for Marcus Rashford's career is to leave Manchester United in search of regular first-team football following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez recently swapped Arsenal for United, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way, and is expected to play a starring role for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

The Chilean forward's arrival led former United player Paul Ince to believe that the side's current attacking options in Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Rashford are panicking about their places in the starting XI.

However, Redknapp believes it is only Rashford who will suffer the most. The Englishman made a remarkable breakthrough to the first team as a teenager during the 2015/16 season.

However, the 20-year-old has featured in and out of the starting XI since and has only made 13 Premier League starts this season. Redknapp expects his game time to decrease even further with the arrival of 29-year-old Sanchez.

"I just feel for people like Marcus Rashford. They go down the pecking order and he's probably thinking, 'Where do I fit in now'," Redknapp said, as per the Mirror. "Part of the Premier League is having these players but I just feel sorry when someone like Rashford is going to be thinking, 'This is another pathway blocked for me.'

"He might have to go in the end. It doesn't help your confidence. Every time you are training, you think, 'I'm not going to play on Saturday.' This is a great talent, make no mistake. I speak to players who go to the England camp with him and they are as impressed with him as anybody.

"He probably needs to go and play football somewhere. It is a shame but that's modern day football and that's why it's so hard for young British players to get opportunities."

Rashford notably started in United's 4-0 win over Yeovil Town in the FA Cup on Friday, 26 January, alongside Sanchez and got a goal as well.