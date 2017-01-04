Mariah Carey has opened up about her disastrous performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The singer had previously tweeted "sh** happens" hours after her epic lip-sync fail at Time Square show.

Carey told Entertainment Weekly, "All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business. I'm of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time."

This incident has not dampened the singer's spirits as the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker admitted, "It's not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team."

Thanking her "true fans" following the " horrible New Year's Eve", she continued, "My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year's Eve."

The 46-year-old also gave an update about her upcoming tour with Lionel Richie. "I'm excited about my upcoming tour with Lionel Richie, who everybody loves, and I am doing so many of my hits for the fans and a few surprises too. It will be a great night to come see us with great music; beautiful ballads and so much love and fun."

The diva also dished about her reality series on E! titled, Mariah World. "I hope that fans love it as much as I do and are having a good time watching it. And that they can see that we really went there and gave them a candid look into Mariah's World. We held nothing back," the songstress added of her show.