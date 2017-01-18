It seems like boundaries between wrestling promotions are getting slimmer as TNA's tag team champions The Broken Hardys – brothers Matt and Jeff – have announced their Expedition Of Gold tour, which will see the pair step out of their comfort zone and challenge tag team champions from different companies.

According to GiveMeSports, Matt and Jeff have challenged WWE Smackdown Live tag team champions American Alpha and WWE Raw tag team champions Cesaro and Sheamus and ROH tag team champions Young Bucks to fight.

However, it is not known whether WWE's red and blue brand or ROH would accepted the Hardy brothers' challenge.

If these fights do happen then it will definitely make a big splash in the wrestling universe and at the same time could pave the way for a plethora of interesting fights involving different wrestling promotions.

Matt and Jeff's challenge comes just days after reports claimed the duo could return to the WWE as their former promotion is interested in re-signing the wrestlers, whose contract expires in February 2017.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, new contract negotiations between TNA and the Hardys are in initial stages, but their current promotion is looking to sign an exclusive deal with the duo, which could cost a significant amount of money given their appearance in independent circuits.

The duo rose to fame with their high flying daredevilry as The Hardy Boyz in the WWE.