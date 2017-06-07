Do you want to see a Friends reunion episode? Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the NBC series, has refused to film any more episodes and has gone so far as to say that a series reboot has become his "recurring nightmare."

Perry spoke to Variety about a Friends reunion, while talking about his new play, The End of Longing and revealed, "I have this recurring nightmare – I'm not kidding about this. When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it."

"So if anybody asks me, I'm gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can't beat it. Why would we go and do it again?" he added quashing all reunion hopes.

The 47-year-old also explained how fans still see him as Chandler. He explained, "People still see me as Chandler, the goofy, sarcastic guy, and this is not that. I don't think that anybody's out there thinking, "I'll write this for Perry," other than me. So I did that, and I think probably the next thing I do will be written by me, too. In the second half of my life, I don't want to do your standard sitcom television. I want to do edgier, darker, dramatic stuff."

He also explained about moving on from TV after his show The Odd Couple was recently canceled after three seasons.

"Well, everybody wants to do something different from what they've been doing," the actor turned playwright said. "I was just on a sitcom for three years, so of course I want to do something different. I'll probably just want to be in parades after this. But look, I was on a sitcom for 10 years, and it was the greatest. It gave me every opportunity I ever had. Even doing this play is happening because I was on that show."

The Friend actors, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer reunited in an NBC Special to honor acclaimed director James Burrows's accomplishments in 2016. Matthew Perry appeared in a pre-taped segment for the special episode.