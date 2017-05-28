Manchester United have handed midfielder Michael Carrick a new contract, which will see him stay at the club till 2018, a one year extension on his current deal. The 35-year signed for the Red Devils eleven years ago in July 2006 and has been a valuable member of the squad throughout his stay at Old Trafford.

The England international has been among United's most successful players over the past decade, where he has won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup, a UEFA Champions League, six FA Community Shields before capping the current season with a Europa League title which allows them direct entry to next season's Champions League.

The England international made 38 appearances this season in all competitions and has been an integral part of Jose Mourinho's plans throughout the campaign, which earned him the contract. The midfielder will be part of a testimonial game on Sunday, June 4, with a host of players having already confirmed their participation in the one-off game.

Carrick expressed his satisfaction for signing a new deal and was happy for the fans who would be handed the opportunity to celebrate their Europa League win after the testimonial with much fanfare. His extension marks the second player to make his way into the roster for next season, with Antonio Valencia also putting pen to paper earlier this month.

"What a fantastic way to finish off the season, with a new trophy in our cabinet. I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue," Carrick told United's official website.

"My focus now is looking ahead to my testimonial match next Sunday; it will be a very proud moment for me and my family, and is the perfect way to top what has already been a great season. I am thrilled that the fans will also get to see our shiny new Europa League trophy on the day."

Mourinho was also full of praise for the midfielder and congratulated him ahead of his testimonial game befitting a glorious career.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Michael over this past season. He is one of the true professionals of the game. Not only is he a great footballer, he is also a fantastic human being and a great role model to our younger members of the team. I am delighted he has extended his contract and I would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael all the best for his well-deserved testimonial match next Sunday," the Portuguese said.