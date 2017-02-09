Michael Jackson's mother Katherine has claimed that she was abused for years by her nephew, Trent Lamar Jackson.

Katherine, who is 86 years old, has accused Trent of trying to manipulate her to "assume control of her finances" in court documents filed on 8 February.

In the court documents obtained by People, Katherine has said the mental abuse left her "in a constant state of fear and confusion."

TMZ, citing the court documents, has reported that Katherine has accused Trent of being an "abusive con-man" from whom she had to hide herself in her closet so she could speak freely with her children.

Katherine has accused Trent of accessing her bank accounts and credit cards without her approval, while emotionally abusing her.

"Mrs. Jackson does not want to hurt anyone, and has always erred on the side of enduring abuse to save everyone else," the court document read, according to E!News.

She had reportedly tried to fire Trent on 3 February but he refused.

"[Katherine] will have moments of strength, and tell her kids that Trent is abusing her, and by the time they get Adult Protections Services to the house, he has convinced her by crying or begging not to report him, and the cycle starts all over," the legal team on behalf of Katherine said, reports E!News.

Trent has been ordered by the court to stay at least 100 yards away from Katherine and vacate her guest house. Also, he had been told to return all of his keys so he can't make contact with her.

As of now, Trent has not made any public statements regarding the case.