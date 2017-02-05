It seems like Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have put their past behind and have become friends again. The former couple reportedly "talk quite often" and are "in pretty good place these days". And to support Stewart ahead of her hosting Saturday Night Live on 4 February, the Hold On To Me star apparently sent her flowers along with a sweet message.

HollywoodLife reports that 30-year-old Pattinson was not worried about the American Ultra star's performance as he knew that she might talk about him in a "light-hearted way".

"There won't be any malice involved. They're in a pretty good place these days and talk quite often. Rob even sent Kristen a bunch of flowers with a really sweet supportive note, telling her to 'break a leg', he's super excited for her and how well her career is going right now," a source told the celebrity gossip website.

Stewart, 26, in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon admitted that she was terrified and thought she would mess up her SNL act, but noted that she would have continued with her performance even if things spiraled south. "For six years I've been being a total wuss about it. At some point you have to just bite the bullet, you know, and just fail," she said.

When Stewart appeared on the show, she performed well and during her act poked fun at US President Donald Trump for his tweet, in which he had asked Pattinson to not forgive Stewart as she had "cheated on him like a dog & will do it again". Trump had shared his thoughts right after Pattinson and Stewart split in 2012.

"I'm a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president's probably watching. I don't think he likes me that much," Stewart said. "Here's how I know: four years ago I was dating this guy named Rob. Robert. We broke up and then we got back together, and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane," she said during her performance on SNL.