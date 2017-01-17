Michelle Obama is universally recognised as one of America's most popular First Ladies. Since first taking on the role of Flotus in 2008, Michelle has been an advocate for several social issues such as poverty awareness, nutrition, physical activity and healthy eating.

Alongside her work, she has also come to be regarded as a fashion icon and role model for the modern woman.

The Chicago native went from being a graduate of Princeton and Harvard Law to starting a legal career with Sidley Austin before working in the administrative department of two universities. When her husband decided to run for president, Michelle opted to take a break from work and concentrate on bringing up her two daughters Malia and Sasha.

Michelle, the first African-American First Lady of the US, started numerous campaigns and organisations like Let Girls Learn and Lets Move!, to promote healthier lifestyle, exercise, and shed light on women's issues. Unlike many of her predecessors, Michelle embraced the limelight and used it to connect with the American public.

On the occasion of 53rd birthday, IBTimes takes a look at some of her most memorable quotes