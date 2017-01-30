Controversy refuses to leave the Miss Universe crown as Miss France's translator is being accused of tweaking the final answer of Iris Mittenaere. Twitter users have launched a scathing attack on the newly-crowned Miss Universe's translator.

From nine stunning contestants, the judges selected Colombia, France, and Haiti for the final round where the beauty queens were asked one question: "Name something over the course of your life that you failed at, and tell us what you learned from that experience."

The French beauty used the help of her translator to answer the final question and the answer goes like this: "I've failed several times in my life, so I thought that I failed the first time that I went out on a casting because my name wasn't on the list. The very next day, I found that I was in a new book. So I think that when you fail, you have to be elevated, you have to try again, and keep going. If tonight, I'm not one of the winners, I will still have the great honor of being one of the 3 finalists, so I think that I have failed before, but I think this is a great first opportunity."

However, social media users say that her original French answer is different from the interpreter's translation.

"French translator said: when I missed my first casting. But she really said the 1st year of Medicine school," French celebrity Solenn Heussaff tweeted soon after the announcement of the winner. "I'm guessing one of the judges understood Miss France's real answer. Congratulations," another user wrote.

Mittenaere has come to the defense of her translator after his error. While addressing reporters at her first press conference as Miss Universe she said: "When I was in my first year of medicine, the first time I didn't have my first year. And I cried a lot, and I said 'Oh my God, and I have now to do it again.' After that I saw I wasn't on the list, I go and I bought another book for medicine immediately. They called me in one week after this, they said 'Actually this was a mistake. You have your first year of medicine. You succeed,'" she said.