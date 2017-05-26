AS Monaco star Bernardo Silva has arrived in Manchester amid reports linking him with a move to Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was one of the star players in the French club's campaign this term, which saw them win the Ligue 1 title for the first time since 2000. He also played a part in his side's Champions League victory over Manchester City in the quarter-final and were knocked out of the competition by Juventus in the semi-final.

Silva's form for Monaco has seen him being linked with a move away from his current employers. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese international could be Pep Guariola's first signing after arriving at Manchester Airport from Mallorca on Thursday night.

The attacker has also been a transfer target for the Red Devils. French publication Le 10 Sport earlier reported that City's local rivals United were also looking at the option of signing him.

It was earlier believed that the Red Devils were ahead of the Etihad outfit in signing Jose Mourinho's compatriot. However, the odds for Silva to become the Catalan manager's first summer signing at City have now been slashed.

Silva has already expressed his desire to play in England's top flight club competition. A move to either City or Old Trafford will help him achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League.

United defeated Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm to win the Europa League. Their latest success in the European competition has given them a chance to qualify for next season's Champions League, despite finishing sixth in the table.

Following United's win over Ajax, Mourinho was asked about his side's rumoured interest in signing Monaco's Silva. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager played down the reports, but admitted good players are always welcome at the club.

"I think not. Honestly, I think not. But you never know. Good players are always welcome," Mourinho explained.

The United manager's latest comments suggest that his side are not too keen on signing Silva. This will allow City in making an approach for the player and his arrival could strengthen their squad for the next season.