Nights like these ðŸ™„ A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jan 24, 2018 at 5:34pm PST

Rita Ora is not exactly a shrinking violet when it comes to her alluring Instagram posts, and the singer has sent her 12.7 million following into a bit of a spin with her latest snap.

The 27-year-old Anywhere hitmaker sent shockwaves through social media by sharing a naked picture of herself from New York in a big black fur hat.

Hinting she was homesick, Ora appeared to be indulging in afternoon tea and cake in the shot, nodding to her British roots.

She appeared to be eating a bit of cake as she shot the camera a sultry look with her red lips parted, captioning the shot: "Nights like these ."

Her fans went wild over the snap, with one person commenting: "You are beautiful," while someone else said: "Actually the most beautiful."

A third added: "Naughty but nice lol."

The snap comes as it was recently announced that Ora will kick off the proceedings at Henley, the UK's only black-tie boutique festival, on 11 July. She'll also be followed by Bond girl Grace Jones the next night, with the retro vibe continuing on Friday night with Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Ora's exciting year continues as she has also been named the face of Absolut's recently launched The Open Mic Project, which looks to "unite the voices of change-makers and fearless fans" by advocating open conversation through stories of acceptance.

The fan-submitted stories are exemplified in Ora's latest catchy single, Proud. She told Billboard: "It's important to me because of my background and how much I [had] to fight to get to even this point in my life.

"Also, just as a little girl growing up in Kosovo and refugeeing from Kosovo to the U.K. and starting a new life with incredible schools, having the chance to have my dreams come true thanks to my parents. It ends up being about everything -- the industry, being a woman right now, having the ability to speak out and be heard."