Striking a more statesmanlike tone than before, US President Donald Trump took to Congress to address members of the House of Representatives and Senate, along with cabinet secretaries, supreme court justices and invited guests.

Taking a step away from the "American carnage" sentiment from his inauguration speech, Trump tried to strike a positive note for the future, speaking instead of the "American spirit" and, noticeably pointing towards the Democrats in his call for unity.

Trump's optimistic tones seemed largely overshadowed too by his gestures towards the widow of William Ryan Owens, a Navy Seal who died in a controversial raid in Yemen during the President's first month in office. Though he garnered a number of standing ovations himself, mostly from Republicans alone, hers was the longest and enthusiastic.

From President Trump's first address to the joint session of Congress, here are the main quotes:

"A budget that rebuilds the military"

As expected, Trump spoke about his plan to reinforce Americas armed forces - the proposed budget will include a $54bn (£43bn) increase in defence spending, while almost all other departments take cuts. It wouldn't just be active military, with the president saying: "Veterans have delivered for our nation and now we must deliver for them."

"My job is not to represent the world, my job is to represent the United States of America"

Don't call Trump 'the leader of the free world', the President seemed to say, adding that America would respect "historic institution" and would "respect the rights of foreign nations". Trump took aim at past administrations' failures overseas, saying that $6tn (£4.85bn) had been spent in the Middle East - money that could have gone on American infrastructure. European allies will be happy to hear him say "we strongly support NATO" but added "our partners must meet their financial obligations." Trump said that since his administration had taken that stance, "the money is pouring in".

"I am calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare"

Something that Trump and Republicans have said over and over is that the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will be repealed. Plans are still vague but Trump laid out the general statements that have been doing the rounds, that is, that people with pre-existing conditions will have access to coverage; there would a stable transition for those enrolled in state exchanges, the price of drugs will be brought down and people will be able to buy insurance across state lines. The plans for this catch-all replacement that will, as Trump said, expand choice, increase access, lower costs, provide better healthcare, are still forthcoming.

"Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement"

Trump said he had directed the Department of Homeland Security to create "an office to serve American victims". The office would be called VOICE, he said, standing for Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. The name garnered groans from Democrats in the audience. Trump went on to point out people in the audience he had invited whose family members had been killed by illegal immigrants. He said that those the office would cater to had been "ignored by our media and silenced by special interests".

"A new programme of national rebuilding"

Another regular Trump issue, the president said he would put before Congress a $1tn (£800bn) infrastructure plan, comparing it to President Eisenhower's interstate highway system project. Though again, not much was said on how the policy would take shape, Trump said there would be two key principles: "buy American, hire American".

"Renewal of the American spirit"

Trump said his address was "a message of unity and strength" - and he stayed focused on the unity part, saying it pointedly towards the Democrat side of the audience. "Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed", the president said, if only they would "join forces and finally get the job done". It matches Trump's previous remarks claiming the Democrats were obstructing him for political reasons in an attempt to paint the other side of the aisles as petty political game players.

"Radical Islamic terrorism"

We said to check if he says the phrase - and he did. Trump's new National Security Advisor HR McMaster had reportedly advised the president against using the phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' so Trump steering away from it might have signalled the influence of the new, more cerebral, NatSec chief. Instead, the President hung on each word as he said it, as if he knew the power his language choice held.