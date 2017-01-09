In this week's Music Minute, Ed Sheeran breaks Spotify streaming records with his new singles and the Brit Awards 2017 nominations are announced.

Ed Sheeran comeback

The new year has only just begun, but Ed Sheeran could not wait to share his new music. Making his comeback after a year-long break, the British singer/songwriter has returned with two new songs, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, and is already breaking records.

Sheeran, 25, has made Spotify history with both songs clocking up 13 million streams in one day. The musician has now surpassed records set by One Direction's Drag Me Down, which amassed 4.7 million streams in one day and Wiz Khalifa's See You Again which notched up 4.26 million streams.

Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You are expected to appear on Ed's forthcoming third album Divide.

Brits 2017 nominations

It is that time of year again as the acts nominated for the Brit Awards 2017 are set to be revealed. The nominations will be announced for the first time on Saturday 14 January during a live broadcast on ITV from 6pm.

Emma Willis will do the honours of hosting the show with performances to come from Olly Murs, Craig David, Rag N'Bone Man, Christine And The Queens and Calum Scott. The Brit Awards will take place at London's O2 Arena on 22 February.

Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You

If you need to update your playlist then it would be wrong not to have Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You on there. The track embodies the current dancehall trend, but it comes as no surprise as Sheeran actually wrote the track with Rihanna in mind.

Sheeran said on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show: "This is actually a really random one, I went in to write songs with other people and we were there writing the song thinking, 'This would work for Rihanna', then we decided halfway through we would make it for me."