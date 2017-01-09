A 2017 royal wedding may be on the cards as bookmakers slash the odds on Prince Harry getting engaged to his Suits actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

The couple's reported romantic holiday to view the Northern Lights sparked Ladbrokes to predict a potential proposal over the next year – slashing the odds from 3/1 to 4/6 with a chance of the pair marrying within the next 12 months.

Jessica Bridge of the bookmakers said: "As far as the odds are concerned it's a case of when, and not if, Prince Harry pops the question to Meghan."

The predictions followed reports that the 32-year-old royal whisked his 35-year-old girlfriend to the edge of the Arctic Circle for their first ever getaway together after spending the Christmas period apart.

They are said to have left London on Monday (9 January) after seeing in the new year together and flew into the city of Tromso, Norway, via Copenhagen. The couple are then thought to have stayed overnight in the Danish capital before travelling north for two nights under the stars for a romantic break.

An insider said: "This relationship has moved at lightning speed and they are mad about each other. Friends have even talked about them getting married this year," according to Daily Express.

"It does seem very soon, but both of them have talked about it and are ready to settle down," the source added.

The exciting predictions come after IBTimes UK reported that Markle will be accompanying her boyfriend to the wedding of his friend Tom Inskip in Jamaica. Harry will be serving Inskip as best man, it has been reported, with the wedding giving Markle the opportunity to meet the young royal's closest confidantes, suggesting she is very much part of his inner circle.

The prince and Markle are expected to stay on the island together for several days for the extended wedding festivities Mail Online reports .