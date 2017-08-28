She may be 44 years old, but Heidi Klum proved that she's still perkier than ever in an attention-grabbing dress that showed off her assets to their utmost at the MTV VMAs 2017 on Sunday (27 August).

The German-American supermodel, who is a mother of four children, showed younger models half her age how it's done for a red carpet event in a sheer floor-length intricate lace gown by Dundas which she paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Time seems to have stood still for the former Victoria's Secret model – who was married to singer Seal for 10 years – as the full focus was on her breasts in the eye-pooping halterneck number along with her youthful face.

Posting a series of gorgeous snaps of her outfit to Instagram, many of her 3.8m followers were quick to express their excitement.

One fan commented: "Are these boobs new ????" as another put: "Very sexy milf".

A third added: "OMG these boobs are gorgeous " as more speculated as to whether Heidi has gone under the knife, with someone else asking: "new boobies..?"

Heidi Klum in 2016 (left) and at the VMAs 2017:

Heidi certainly looked less well-endowed in the chest region just last year, but perhaps it's just the flattering dress...

The A-listers proved that boobs are very much back, with the likes of Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato wearing revealing outfits that showcased their assets.

Despite the fun outfits, this year's VMAs were particularly politically charged as stars including Jaret Leto, Pink, Kesha and Logic all used their time on stage to shed light on issues including suicide awareness, mental health and body image.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar also kicked off the night by playing news footage of a police brutality report combined with Fox News commentary before delivering a memorable set which included stunt performers crawling up and down a wall filled with fire.

View the MTV VMAs 2017 full winners list here.