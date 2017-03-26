Liam Payne's family are clearly over the moon following the announcement that their son and his singer girlfriend Cheryl have welcomed their first child together.

Not only does it mean a new addition to the family but they can finally openly speak about it after the private couple opted not to go public with the news until the final stages of her pregnancy.

Liam's mum Karen Payne could not contain her excitement as she took to Instagram to declare: "Finally I can boast that I am a grandmother! The happiest grandmother. I'm very proud of my children."

She continued: "Everything I've been doing lately is crying, because I'm very happy, now I have the most beautiful grandson in the world… Thanks God."

Karen then wasted no time in changing her online bio to read: "A proud mum, the happiest gran."

Liam's older sister Nicola also opted to voice her happiness online, tweeting: "What a lovely day today has been!! I honestly didn't know love at first sight until today."

Despite giving birth on Wednesday, the former X Factor judge, 33, and her popstar beau, 23, did not confirm that they had become parents until last night (March 25).

Posting a picture of Liam holding their as yet unnamed son, Cheryl captioned it: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream.

"Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."

Sharing the same picture on his own Instagram account, Liam told his 13 million followers: My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless… wow!

"I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far."

Praising his partner, he gushed: "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed."

Liam signed off: "Happy Mother's Day everyone!"