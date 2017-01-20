Nick Cannon surprised fans by sharing an old photo of himself along with former girlfriend Kim Kardashian on social media. The two dated briefly in 2006 and allegedly split after her infamous sex tape with Ray J surfaced.

The rapper shared a photo of Kardashian and her friends, Paris Hilton and Lil' Kim on Instagram and captioned it, "#tbt Whoa!!!"

In the photo, Kardashian is seen at a club sporting a Missoni top. The America's Got Talent host also shared another photo from the same night, featuring Kardashian's current husband, Kanye West, in a gray suit. Cannon captioned the second image, "tbt Same Night!!! Could it have... Nah!!! LOL."

Following his split from Kardashian, Cannon went on to marry Mariah Carey in 2008, but separated from the songstress in December 2014. The actor and Carey share five-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Cannon recently announced that he will become a father again and said his girlfriend Brittany Bell was expecting a baby. Meanwhile, in a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Cannon spoke of Carey's controversial NYE show.

He joked, "You know me, I'm a conspiracy theorist. I think the government did that! They set her up! That was a distraction!" Cannon told the host.

"Anyone who knows about performing and having inner-ears, things like that can go wrong on live television. I screw up on America's Got Talent all the time. So when there's people in your ear saying things and stuff, I think she got a little flustered."

"Being the diva that she is, she said, 'I'm just going to walk around and pose for 7 minutes,' "And like Ryan Seacrest said, she can do no wrong. So she worked through it," the father-of-two added.