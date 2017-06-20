Nicki Minaj went into full diva mode for a video she posted on Instagram. The Anaconda rapper showed off the perks of being a world renowned artiste – which included flying off to Prague on a private jet.

"Attention: this is how bad b****es leave London and go to Prague. You b****es can't even spell Prague," Minaj said while on the tarmac in a hot pink sweat suit and matching boots. She then flipped her extremely long hair (courtesy extensions) before strutting up the stairs to the plane.

All that prima donna action quickly tuned into a new viral challenge on the internet, with people posting videos of their own signature diva walks.

Zoe Kravitz posted an adorable version of the #NickiMinajChallenge as she prepared to leave her hotel room for a spot on Good Morning America. "You b****es can't even spell Good Morning America," she said before sashaying her way down the corridor, with cup of coffee in hand.

Kylie Jenner also tried her hand at the challenge as she snacked on a bow of pomegranate. Sadly, the model was unable to keep her balance in the video and stumbled mid-twirl.

Others on Instagram posted their own versions of Minaj's clip using the hashtag and soon things to a turn for the funny, with dreads flying around and wigs falling off.