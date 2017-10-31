To the surprise of almost no Great British Bake Off fans Sophie Faldo has been crowned this year's winner, beating Steven Carter-Bailey and Kate Lyon.

The 33-year-old, from Surrey, a former army officer who is training to become a stuntwoman, sealed the win with an astounding multi-layered Entremet.

But the airing of the season finale of the Channel 4 show was a bit of a damp squib for millions of viewers, after one of the shows judges, Prue Leith, announced the winner 12 hours previously on Twitter.

A "mortified" Leith mistakenly tweeted "Bravo Sophie" then blamed the time difference in Bhutan for her unfortunate gaffe.

It was hardly the finishing flourish that Channel 4 would have wanted for the first series on their network after buying the rights for the show £25m after the BBC bid £10m less.

The eight series of the show came to a climax on Tuesday (31 October) with Faldo's ginger biscuits losing the technical challenge to Carter-Bailey.

But Faldo managed to win-over judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with her impressive 'Ode to the honey bee'.

The dessert contained blackberry jelly, honey, lemon curd and lavender mousse which trumped Carter-Bailey's yin and yang showstopper.

Despite Carter-Bailey winning 'Star Baker' more than any other competitor and impressive cakes rustled-up by Lyon, Faldo won the competition.

"I just disbelieve it," she said after the result was announced. "The idea of winning was such a minute possibility," she said. "I don't think I'll forget this for as long as I live.

"I have met some brilliant people and I got to the Final. It is beyond anything I have dreamed of. What a privilege."

This year, for the first time Hollywood was joined by Leith along with presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, which caused a stir amongst fans of the show used to Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins and judge Mary Berry.

Faldo can now expect to make millions of pounds in book deals and TV appearances and sponsorships after winning one of the most popular shows on British TV.