Novak Djokovic, who is currently sidelined with an elbow injury, has been active on social media, sharing his fitness regime. He recently shared a post match video of his epic 2012 Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal, who too is recovering following a leg injury.

The Spaniard and Djokovic faced each other in the Rod Laver Arena for the title and the match was arguably the greatest final in the tournament's history and the longest ever tennis match. It went on for nearly six hours with the Serb winning 7-5 in the fifth set.

The duo were absolutely exhausted after the game and were unable to stand during the prize distribution ceremony. The video shows the duo puffing and panting and struggling to stay upright, which eventually resulted in a tournament official bringing out two chairs for the finalists.

Djokovic shared this video on his official Instagram page with the comment: "No wonder we need rehab now," referring to his and Nadal's current injury status. The comment was followed by a number of laughing emojis indicating the humourous nature of the post.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner, who is also a regular on the aforementioned social network agreed with Djokovic, commonly known as Nole among his fellow players. Nadal has struggled with injuries throughout his career and is currently spending time out with a leg injury sustained during his quarter-final loss at this year's Australian Open.

The 31-year-old admitted that their 2012 final was "tough" while also wishing Djokovic well and calling for his quick return from injury. "Nole. No wonder. Thanks for the thoughts. That was tough. Hope your rehab is going well!! And hope to see you back on the courts! Enjoy your time with the family," Nadal commented on Djokovic's video.

Nadal is expected to return at the Acapulco tournament starting on 26 February, while Djokovic's earliest possible return will be at the Miami Open beginning 19 March.