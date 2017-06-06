Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem in the men's singles quarter-final of the French Open on Tuesday (6 June) at the Suzanne-Lenglen court.

Where to watch live

The match starts at 2:15pm BST. Live coverage in the UK is on Eurosport and ITV4. Live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.

Overview

Djokovic faces the in-form Thiem as he looks to go one step closer to potentially winning his second career French Open title.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion has had a year to forget so far, crashing out in the second round of the Australian Open and suffering early defeats in the BNP Paribas Open, Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open.

However, Djokovic's performances have improved of late, reaching the final of the Italian Open and having reached the quarter-final stage at Roland Garros with some impressive wins ever since the appointment of Andre Agassi as coach.

A win over the red hot Thiem en route to winning his first Grand Slam of the year could be the turning point for Djokovic, who many feel has lost his hunger for victory this year.

As for Thiem, he is one of the outside favourites to win the competition, not counting three of the big four currently playing in the Grand Slam.

The 23-year-old has played some fine tennis in the last couple of weeks, reaching the finals in Barcelona and Madrid and inflicting Rafael Nadal's only loss on clay this season in the Italian Open semi-final.

Thiem is also yet to drop a single set in the French Open so far as he will look to stop a losing run against Djokovic and go one better than last year by eventually reaching his first Grand Slam final.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Novak Djokovic to win: 1/2

Dominic Thiem to win: 13/8

Head-To-Head

The duo have faced each other five times with Djokovic winning on every occasion and only dropping one set against the Austrian. Their most recent meeting was in the semi-final of the Italian Open where the Serbian ace emerged victorious.

French Open History

Djokovic notably defeated Thiem 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-final of the 2016 French Open in what was their only meeting at Roland Garros.