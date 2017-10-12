British fashion diva Cara Delevingne is taking cheeky to another level. Giving a miss to a shirt, the model shows off a bold and brazen avatar, locking lips with fellow model Adwoa Aboah in a brand new snap shared on Instagram.

"Coming soon", the 25-year-old runway stunner simply shared in the photo caption, heightening the curiosity over the picture. Delevingne, who has been making news of late with her debut book Mirror, Mirror, shared the topless click with her fans on social media. And needless to say, the photo has created quite a buzz.

Both the models showcased a nearly bald look for what appears to be a new issue of Chaos Sixty Nine – a glimpse of which was also shared on the publication's official Instagram account. As though the skin show was not enough, the pair amped up their sex appeal posing with a sprinkle.

While Delevingne rocked an edgy earring and stud for the shoot, her fellow model stacked up on chunky neckpieces and varied hoops.

"What's coming soon?" a fan asked in the comments section of the picture, which has so far garnered over 600,000 likes. "Oh my God," another fan exclaimed.

"You have to be one of the coolest people on the planet. Much ❤" wrote another follower, as someone else added, "Well done Cara you're experiences shared might help people speak out more."

Apart from the photo shoots, Delevingne has been in the news over the latest Harvey Weinstein scandal as well.

Joining the bandwagon of people accusing the Miramax founder, the model-turned-actress took to social media to share one of her personal encounters.

"When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call," she said.

"I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear," she added.