Mia Khalifa has sparked a major outrage after she shared a controversial post on Instagram. The former porn star is notorious for her jokes on social media, but this time many think she took it a bit too far by superimposing her face on a picture of Virgin Mary.

"When a news outlet mistakes Malala for Mia Khalifa," she cheekily captioned the image. She claimed that many news outlets mistook Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai for her. Shared on 22 October, the photo has been liked by more than 150,000 internet users, but the post also got her several vicious death threats and profanity-filled comments.

Last week, a photo of the 20-year-old Malala wearing a pair of jeans went viral on the internet with many trolling her and comparing her with the former Pornhub star.

"Learn to respect once religion, this is not at all funny," one internet user commented.

"If u are an atheist, stay atheist, don't get yourself with this picture, I hope u are little educate or u need more education," added another.

"DO not disrespect Holy Mary like this. Shame on you," added a third person.

Of the several threats, "Stupid girl u deserve a death," was one of the less intimidating ones the 21-year-old's post attracted.

This is not the first time she has been threatened with death. A few months ago, Khalifa received death threats from the Isis for a controversial hijab-wearing act during an X-rated movie. During an interview with Sports Junkies in August, she revealed that the terror outfit photoshopped a picture of her being beheaded and threatened to actually make it happen.

However, she revealed that she was not overly affected by trolls and internet threats even though they do scare her a bit. "But I try not to show it, because you can't show weakness. That's exactly what they're looking for. I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I'll admit, it gets to you after a while."