A portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi has been removed from an Oxford University college in the wake of ongoing criticism over her role in Myanmar's humanitarian crisis.

St Hugh's, where Suu Kyi graduated in 1967 and was later awarded an honorary degree in 2012, said they will be putting the portrait into storage and will be placed by a painting by Japanese artist Yoshihiro Takada.

The portrait of Myanamr's de facto leader was taken down just days before the start of the new academic year, raising questions about whether the decision was made on the claims of ethnic cleansing by Myanmar's military forces since August.

As many as 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring to neighbouring Bangladesh as a result of the violence.

Suu Kyi has faced criticism for failing to address the allegations of ethnic cleansing in the nation she has been the civilian leader of since 2015, with some calling for the Nobel peace prize she was awarded in 1991 to be revoked.

A spokesperson for St Hugh's said: "The college received the gift of a new painting earlier this month which will be exhibited for a period.

"The painting of Aung San Suu Kyi has meanwhile been moved to storage."

It is not known if the portrait will return from storage and once again be hung in the college.

Oxford University said it is not considering stripping Suu Kyi of her honorary degree but publicly stated its "profound concern" over the treatment of Rohingya community.

However, Oxford council is due to vote next week on stripping her of the freedom of the city given to her in 1997 while she was held as a she was a political prisoner by Myanmar's military junta.