Manchester United have been handed a major injury setback after the latest scan results showed that Paul Pogba will be sidelined for about four to six weeks following the hamstring injury he sustained during their Champions League clash against Basel.

The Red Devils midfielder started United's 3-0 win over the Swiss Super League champions but was forced off after just 19 minutes with a suspected hamstring injury. Jose Mourinho later confirmed that Pogba could miss a few weeks of football without giving a specific time frame.

The France international underwent scans on Wednesday (13 September) to check the extent of the injury. According to BBC Sport, the United midfielder will be sidelined for around four to six weeks which will come as a big blow to Mourinho, who regards Pogba as one of the the first names on his team sheet.

Moreover, United have a busy schedule in the coming weeks with games in the Premier League, EFL Cup and Champions League. The 20-time English champions play five games in the next 13 days, which will all come too soon for Pogba, but they will be hoping he can return for the game against Liverpool on 14 October. But United fear that he could miss it owing to the scan results which put him out for over a month.

The saving grace for Mourinho is that he is well stocked in midfield with Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Michael Carric and Marouane Fellaini all available for the upcoming games. Fellaini replaced Pogba during the game against Basel and put in a man of the match performance and looks certain to start when United host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (17 September).