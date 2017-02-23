Beyonce has pulled out of her performance at the Coachella festival this year. The Lemonade singer, who in January announced that she is pregnant with twins, will now headline the festival in 2018.

The news was confirmed in a statement on Coachella's Facebook page which read: "Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

"However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding," the statement continued.

The 35-year-old was scheduled to perform on April 15 and 22. The eagerly anticipated appearance would have marked Beyonce's first performance at the festival, making her the first female act to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007.

Coachella have not yet confirmed who will take her place on the billing at the two-weekend festival in Indio, California along with Radiohead who will perform on April 14 and 21, and Kendrick Lamar on April 16 and 23.

While it is not know how far along in her pregnancy the Formation singer is, she did display a large baby bump when she performed at the Grammys where she won best urban contemporary album at the awards show, and best music video for "Formation.

Announcing her pregnancy with a photo on social media, the image broke the internet and made history becoming the most viewed picture on Instagram ever.

Beyonce, 35, and husband Jay Z, 47, are the parents of Blue Ivy, who was born in 2012.

Other performers at this year's Coachella include Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Justice, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty Variety. com reports.

Fans of the star took to Twitter to share their disappointment as the news sparked debate as to who might be a suitable replacement with Rihanna hotly tipped to take the top spot.