Proud mum Madonna has taken to social media to share some family photos of her adopted four-year-old twin girls posing with their elder brother and sister.

The adorable photo shows Mercy and David, both aged 11, standing behind their younger siblings Stella and Esther and smiling broadly.

The 58-year-old Grammy winner captioned the image: "Pajama Game on ... The Revolution of ♥️ starts at home!" adding four smiley faces.

In an earlier photo, with ribbons in their hair coordinated with their matching Adidas track suits, the twin girls smile for the camera.

The Rebel Heart singer also shared a throwback image taken two weeks ago, when she traveled to Malawi to meet the girls and bring them to their new home in America.

"Already Missing this beautiful place!" she wrote. "The Warm Heart of Africa."

On 8 February, the Like a Prayer singer announced the happy news that she was to welcome the twins to her family, sharing a picture on Instagram of herself walking hand-in-hand with the two girls named Stella and Esther.

In a statement she said she was grateful to those who made the process possible.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she said.

"I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time."

The twins were left to live in an orphanage after their natural mother died five days after giving birth due to complications from a caesarean section operation in August 2012. The girl's' father, Adam Mwale, who has five other children including a grown up son, remarried and their grandmother had been unable to care for them.

The ruling said the twins' father gave his consent for the adoption and accepted it "permanently terminates" his parental rights – adding that he had not received any incentives.

It has since been reported that the father did not realise the adoption was permanent and believed they would be returned to him someday.

Madonna has two older children 20-year-old Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, and son Rocco Ritchie, 16, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie.

She formally adopted David Banda in 2004 and Mercy in 2007, both of whom are also Malawian.