In her Christmas address for the year 2017, the Queen will praise London and Manchester for the way they dealt with the terror attacks that killed several people and injured many others.

This year has seen a total of four attacks in London. The first one that happened in March in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster injured over 50 people, while the second in June on London Bridge when a van ploughed into a number of pedestrians killed eight people. The third attack took place in June as well when a van was driven into pedestrians in Finsbury Park, injuring at least eight people. The fourth was the Parsons Green bombing in September in which 30 people were injured.

The Manchester Arena bombing, meanwhile, killed 23 people in May as fans were leaving the area following a concert by American singer Ariana Grande. The deceased people included the attacker, Salman Ramadan Abedi, who was a 22-year-old British Sunni Muslim of Libyan ancestry.

"This Christmas, I think of London and Manchester, whose powerful identities shone through over the past 12 months in the face of appalling attacks," Queen Elizabeth II is set to say in her message while looking back at 2017, the BBC reported.

Dressed in an ivory white dress designed by Angela Kelly, which she first wore for the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant in 2012, the Queen recorded the speech a few days ago in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace.

The BBC reported that the Queen will also speak about her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and praise him for his support in the 70 years that they have been together, commending Prince Philip's "unique sense of humour". The Duke retired from public engagements this summer after completing 22,219 solo engagements since 1952.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that this year's Christmas will see the Queen spending the day at Sandringham with the royal family, including Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle. The would-be-bride was in attendance at the Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace with other family members.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to tie the knot on 19 May, 2018.