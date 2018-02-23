Rafael Nadal will compete in both singles and doubles events at Indian Wells in March.

Nadal, 31, will mark his return from injury at next week's Mexican Open in Acapulco where he will begin his bid to wrestle the world number one ranking back from Roger Federer – who returned to the summit of men's tennis last week at the Rotterdam Open.

Federer has opted against playing in the Dubai Duty Free Championship next week but is listed to compete in California at the start of March – the first competition where he and Nadal could meet since the Swiss returned to world number one.

Nadal could have a busy week at the first ATP 1000 event of the year, following confirmation that he will return to doubles action alongside fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta. The two renew their partnership after winning their first title as a pairing at the China Open in Beijing last October, having reached the quarter-finals at Indian Wells in 2015.

Fourteen-time grand slam champion Nadal has won 11 titles in doubles competition, five of those coming alongside Marc Lopez, with whom he won Olympic gold with in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Lopez will also be in action at Indian Wells, partnering up with veteran Feliciano Lopez.

Spain are still in contention for Davis Cup success after seeing off Great Britain earlier this year and will take on Germany in April. According to Spanish daily AS, Nadal could still be part of that team despite choosing to sit out February's win over Leon Smith's side to rest after picking up an injury during his Australian Open campaign.

For now, Nadal has been preparing for his return to singles action at the Mexican Open in Acapulco on the island of Cozumel, where the world number two co-owns two hotel resorts.