Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would have continued their dominance from the 2017 season had it not been for the latter injury troubles in 2018, says David Ferrer.

The Swiss ace and the Spaniard dominated the field in 2017 winning a combined 13 titles which include equally sharing the four Grand Slams.

Federer started 2017 ranked number 18 in the world, while Nadal began the year as the world number eight. The duo ended the year as the world number two and one respectively.

The former has continued his form into the New Year and is currently unbeaten in 2018 having won first the Australian Open and then following it up with the title at the Rotterdam Open. In the process of winning the title in the Netherlands, the Swiss maestro also overtook Nadal in the rankings to become the oldest world number one in ATP history.

The Spaniard, however, has struggled with injury since the end of last season and has been unable to complete a tournament this season. He recently pulled out of the Mexico Open in Acapulco, and on Friday revealed that he will also skip the Indian Wells and Miami Masters later this month.

However, Ferrer, currently ranked number 39 in the world, was among the top 10 for many years until his recent decline. The former French Open finalist believes that it is a blessing for tennis that the two veterans are back at the top after struggling for form prior to the 2017 campaign, and is confident that Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will join them once they return from their injury absences later in the year.

"At the moment, Roger is dominating the Tour," Ferrer said, as quoted by the Express. "Last year both of them completely dominated it and this year, if it weren't for Rafa's injury in Australia, I think that it would have been a little bit the same."

"Now we have to wait until (Novak) Djokovic recovers. (Andy) Murray, according to me, will come a little bit later because he will start later.

"But it's a blessing for tennis to have Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal at the top," the Spanish former world number three added.