Real Betis have reportedly submitted a club-record offer for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Lucas Moura, who is also said to be courting interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Lucas is expected to leave the Parisians in the coming days and was told by PSG boss Unai Emery to "move elsewhere" after publicly stating the former Sao Paulo star has no hope of playing regularly while he reigns supreme in the French capital.

Lucas' desire to leave Paris in order to receive regular game-time has piqued the interest of Tottenham and Arsenal, who are currently working on a deal to bring Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to north London.

But in a surprise twist La Liga outfit Real Betis have stolen a march on Spurs and the Gunners by submitting a club record €30m bid for the 25-year-old, according to Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo, relayed by Football Espana.

Quique Setien's side have reportedly made a €30m offer which includes €12m in notional add-ons, but their proposal is likely to be rejected by the Ligue 1 leaders, who are hoping to receive a fee closer to their €40m valuation of the winger.

Tottenham were said to have approached PSG in the hope of concluding a £22m deal for Lucas, who was on Manchester United's radar before they pilfered Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal earlier this week. But Mauricio Pochettino's men have not gone so far as to submit an official offer for the attacker, who has made just five substitute appearances in the league this season.

Arsenal were reportedly ready to rival Tottenham for the 36-time Brazil international but the two arch-rivals may have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements, with Betis perhaps encouraged by Lucas' belief that his style of play would be better suited to Spanish football.

"It is true that La Liga could suit me," he said recently. "With my speed and technique, I could perform well there. But it doesn't matter where I end up, I know what I'm capable of. I didn't become an international by chance."