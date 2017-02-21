Lisa Rinna of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills posted a nude selfie on social media raising quite a storm. Although the reality TV star's gesture was to promote Playboy's move of publishing photos of naked models, the 53-year-old received some backlash from fans, and some were of the view that the move is a "desperate cry for attention".

In the mirror image posted on Instagram, Rinna is completely naked with her bare breasts pixilated. She used a strategically placed chair to cover her lady parts.

She captioned the post: "Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful#allshapesandsizes #loveyourself#loveyourbody."

However, fans were quick to call her nude selfie "embarrassing" and "desperate". One user wrote on Instagram, "This is like the cry for attention before the rehab checkin. You aren't for women of all sizes, you are for attention on you. Embarrassed for the kids at school tommorrow." Another user said, "Desperate for attention much".

"I'm embarrassed for you. Wake up," said another user. Some even asked her to grow up. "Really rinna? I understand your proud of your body. But seriously grow up. You have children." While another fan wrote, "Stop embarrassing your daughters! This is not cool! Your better than that. I'm team #LisaRinna"

There were some who stood by mother-of-two and called the image "amazing". One user commented, "All the people with negative comments need to get a grip. She looks amazing! If you don't like it don't look or better yet unfollow her. Shame on you all for being so cruel....."

Another fan asked Rinna to ignore haters, "Ignore the haters...we all WISH we looked that good! Rock on, Lisa!"

The reality TV star, who has two daughters – 18-year-old Delilah and Amelia, 15 – has posed twice in the past for Playboy, once in 1998 and then again in 2009.