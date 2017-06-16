Brad Pitt is looking to create some magical moments with his children on Father's Day on 18 June. The War Machine star has planned some special sessions to bond with his brood amid the bitter divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

According to HollywoodLife, the 53-year-old Oscar-winning producer wants to spoil his children — Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Zahara and Pax — on the occasion so they can cherish the moment forever.

"Brad wants to spend Father's Day just laughing and playing with his kids," a source close to the actor told the gossip news website. "Brad loves getting his hands dirty with the kids and their best times together have been playing outside."

The Fight Club actor is planning an "epic paintball war" and wants to conclude the day with a BBQing for dinner.

"He's planning a whole day of events including an epic paintball war and a skateboarding competition on their big ramp in the backyard," the source said. "He wants to cap it off by having the kids help out BBQing for dinner. Most of all he just wants to be surrounded by them this weekend after what was his most challenging year as a father and a man."

While the former couple are embroiled in a divorce and custody battle, they have been doing all they can in their power to make the transition for their children as smooth as possible.

"The six kids are everything to [Brad and Angelina]," a Jolie-Pitt family insider previously said. "They're committed to giving them the best upbringing possible, and as normal a childhood as they can."

Jolie, 42, and Pitt first met on the sets of their 2005 movie Mr & Mrs Smith. They got married in 2014 but split in September 2016.