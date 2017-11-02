Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye appears open to the prospect of joining Chelsea in future, although will not feel under pressure to impress any watching scouts during Thursday night's (2 November) Europa League tie against Arsenal.

The 12-cap Ghana international has notched 14 goals in 21 matches across all competitions so far this season and it was reported earlier this month that Chelsea had dispatched a representative to assess his performance during Red Star's initial 1-0 defeat to the Gunners in Serbia.

The Evening Standard claim that Boakye, also tracked by the likes of Celtic, Swansea City and Crystal Palace, will again be monitored by the defending Premier League champions during the return fixture in north London.

While that sort of scrutiny could threaten to have a detrimental impact on the performance of some players, the 24-year-old insists he will continue to perform in the same manner and allow his future to take its course.

"If I am destined to play for Chelsea then I will join them," he told Serbian tabloid Vecernje Novosti, per The Sun.

"I won't feel under pressure to perform even if they are watching me. I'm playing well for Red Star, and let's see who wants me.

"I'm enjoying my football, and playing as well as I can. I will be back at the Emirates if I deserve it. I would love to face [Arsenal goalkeeper] Petr Cech once again, as when you score against someone of his calibre you celebrate more.

"Arsenal are a big club, but we take every opponent seriously. If we play well as a team everything is possible."

Boakye, whose career has already taken in spells in four different countries, joined Red Star from former Serie B outfit Latina on a permanent deal in the summer after scoring 15 times during a prolific loan stint at Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is already familiar with the forward, having briefly coached him at Juventus between 2012-14. After being signed from Genoa, Boakye rejoined Sassuolo on loan and was later dispatched to Spanish side Elche before departing for Atalanta without making a single senior appearance for the Bianconeri.

Chelsea are likely to be once again on the lookout for a new back-up to leading striker and club-record signing Alvaro Morata over the next couple of transfer windows, with current deputy Michy Batshuayi's long-term future at Stamford Bridge frequently shrouded in uncertainty despite his typically impressive form off the bench.

Indeed, fears that Morata could bid a premature farewell to the club were sparked earlier this week after he was quoted as telling the Italian press that he could not envisage himself living in stressful London for very long.

However, those comments were massively overblown and the Spanish international, who has now gone six games without a goal after netting seven in his first eight appearances, even went as far as to claim that he would probably be willing to sign a new 10-year contract.