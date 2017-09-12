Rihanna has been flaunting her figure in revealing outfits in recent months. And, RiRi does not intend to stop with her antics anytime soon as she has once again flashed plenty of skin in yet another eye-popping ensemble.

Wearing a bizarre pink outfit that closely resembles a tracksuit, the Umbrella singer is seen flaunting plenty of cleavage in a turquoise-coloured push-up bra while navigating her path through a sea of flashing cameras. The Barbadian singer is also seen exposing her blue-coloured fish-net knickers, her toned tummy, and tattoos on her left rib cage.

Rihanna accentuated her look by pairing her outfit with pink high heel boots and keeping her luscious locks held together in a bun with the help of funky strings.

One of the snaps shared by the songstress on social media shows her grabbing on to her black purse while straightening her jacket and walking away from the shutterbugs. Another photo shows her walking on the street with her hands clasped in front of her tummy.

Unsurprisingly, the pair of snaps has seen her fans go into meltdown, with many calling her "queen" and "flawless".

"Omg I love you! Let's be honest you're still probably a size 4 or 6 looking phenomenal. Thank you @badgalriri for looking FLAWLESS and showing people it's okay to be you. AND to eat?! Mmm love me a juicy burger ," a fan commented.

Another added, "Lookin healthy and gorgeous and everything good."

There were many others who did not appreciate Rihanna's latest sense of style.

"This outfit is a bit too revealing bae," one user said.

Another fan said, "Bad girl."

"How is it that I see more 1million likes over this mess? I love Rih but ever since she put on 30lbs, she lost her sense of style and I hate it when she pulls back her hair. That huge forehead needs to be covered," a fan said.