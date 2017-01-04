Rihanna is reportedly upset with her former boyfriend Chris Brown for disrespecting Karrueche Tran on Instagram after the model-turned-actress tried to diffuse tensions between the two rappers and called their feud over her "ridiculous".

However, Brown was not happy about Karrueche's comments on one of his Instagram posts, and hit back at the 28-year-old model.

"OONE ASKED FOR THIS OPINION!!!" Brown wrote. "IT AINT OVER YOU!! GIRL KEEP THE FAME YOU GOT AND STAY CLASSY!"

Rihanna is reportedly not happy with Brown blasting Tran and wants him and Soulja Boy to end their feud.

"Three days into the year and Rihanna already has her name in some b******t," a source told HollywoodLife.

"She's forgiven Chris for his past actions. But he continues to disappoint her for by talking all this gangster s**t and for disrespecting women. Rih [Rihanna] is not a fan of this tough talk and wishes that he and Soulja Boy would just stop it.

"And yeah, Rih is not a fan of Karrueche but the way Chris went off on her, saying he smashed all her friends and made her famous is just so disrespectful. He's got a daughter and he'd be hotter than fish grease like any father would be if someone dissed their child like that. She knows Chris is better than this and really wants him to get his feelings in check and stop being so impulsive. It's a new year and he should be about his music and Royalty," the source added.

The war-of-words between Brown and Soulja Boy began after the latter posted heart eye emojis on an image of Karrueche on Instagram.