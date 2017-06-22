After Bella Hadid and Drake sparked dating rumours, following their flirty night-out in Los Angeles, sources claim that pop star Rihanna sent a friendly warning to the supermodel to not get her heart broken.

Riri, who has been linked to the Hotline Bling singer for the longest time, allegedly sent a text to the 20-year-old model after she and Drake were spotted together at a LA hotspot on Monday night.

A source told Hollywood Life, "Rihanna is not surprised at all Drake is spending time with Bella." But at the same time, the Barbadian singer seems to be well aware about her ex and hence lend a helping hand to the young model so she doesn't get crushed, per reports.

"Rihanna has a lot of love for him but also knows how sweet and innocent Bella is. So Rihanna sent Bella a simple warning through text to watch out girl, don't let him play with your heart," the website source claimed.

Romance speculations surrounding Drizzy and Bella began after the two were photographed leaving the same club, The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The rumours were further fuelled by eyewitnesses, who claimed that the model and the rapper even exited the venue together in Drake's SUV. Despite the sighting, though, the dating reports should be taken with a pinch of salt.

While this is all about what happened after the party, sources said that the Victoria's Secret model didn't give in to Drake's approaches inside the club.

"He's not a one-girl guy and though he was flirting with Bella all night, it wasn't a date," the gossip website reported. "She didn't receive any advances from Drake nor did they take it to another level. They both think that they're attractive but dating or hooking up is not happening. They are just friends."

Before being linked to the younger Hadid sister, the No Frauds hitmaker was reportedly dating pop singer Jennifer Lopez for a while. Though that romance didn't seem to last, Drake has been romantically associated to his ex Rihanna on and off for a long time.

Bella, on the other hand, was in a relationship with The Weeknd. The couple even appeared together during a red carpet event before parting ways.