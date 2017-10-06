Rita Ora has never shied away from flaunting her figure and has been posting attractive photos of herself on social media to the delight of her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Your Song singer sparked a meltdown with yet another snap, which shows off her toned physique in a revealing one-piece dress that has slits running down the sides of her thighs to the bottom of her outfit. She paired the dress with a long red coat and silver knee-high boots while letting her tresses loose in waves.

Posing next to a railing, the 26-year-old songstress is seen showing off her slender legs.

Alongside the photo she shared with her fans on the photo-and-video-sharing application, she wrote, "After a 14-hour music video day."

Unsurprisingly, fans have been going gaga over the photos, with one fan commenting, "Absolutely beautiful" and another saying, "Oh my goodness".

"Girl do you ever look tired or roughabsolutely beautiful," a third asked.

Yet another said, "You look great! Wow, you're beautiful. Gorgeous, as always."

However, there were some fans who did not like what she had done with her makeup.

"I am seriously hating her light coloured eyebrows. Bring back the dark brows," a fan said.

Another said, "My days are always 14 hours long and I'm paid significantly less than you for contributing positively to society: I am a teacher. Let's swap jobs for a day?"

Ora earlier caused fan frenzy with a picture that showed her posing in a cosy outfit paired with brown suede knee-high boots.

"NYC!!! About to go live on @trl everyone tune in see you there ❤️," she wrote next to the snap.

A fan said, "Loving the picture and you're song x", another said, "Goddess".