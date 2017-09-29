Rita Ora has caused a fan frenzy with a couple of sexy photos of herself that she recently shared on social media.

Wearing a low-cut, lacy white bra, the Your Song singer is seen flaunting her figure while striking a sultry pose for the camera. Letting her blonde locks fall partly over her face in loose waves, the British singer accentuated her look by wearing heavy makeup and a colourful headpiece.

"On set with my @rimmellondonuk family! #living4this #campaign," the 26-year-old wrote alongside the snap that she shared with her 12.1 million followers on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, her fans complimented the songstress, with many calling her "stunning" and "gorgeous".

"The most beautiful woman on the planet," a user gushed.

Another added, "I love you Rita!!! So beautiful and never afraid to try new looks love love love you."

"Beautiful make up, so pretty," a follower wrote, while another echoed, "Amazing make up."

Ora also shared a couple of black and white pictures, one of which shows the songstress flaunting her figure in a shimmery dress while staring at the camera with her smokey eyes.

Another snap shows her flaunting her side profile with her left hand placed under her chin and her luscious locks cascading down her chest.

"The ON-SET waiting game #implysPhotoShootQUICKLOL," she wrote next to the images she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

"Why do you make looking so hot so fine?! Keep it up babe," a fan commented, while another wrote, "You're always so flawless."

"I've found the definition of beauty in this picture," was how another follower put it.