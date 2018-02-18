Roger Federer is looking forward to his Rotterdam Open final against the in-form Grigor Dimitrov as he looks to win a second title of the year.

Federer has already had a successful tournament as his quarter-final win over Robin Haase saw him overtake Rafael Nadal in the rankings to become oldest world number one in tennis history.

The Swiss legend then defeated Andreas Seppi on Saturday (17 February) in a straight set 6-3, 7-6 win to book passage to yet another final as he now faces Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian, notably nicknamed "Baby Fed" due to his similar playing style with Federer, ended his 2017 season as the world number three in a year that saw him win four titles, including the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

Despite falling to number five in the ATP rankings, Dimitrov has had a solid start to his 2018 campaign as well, reaching the semi-finals in Brisbane and the quarter-finals in the Australian Open last month, with a chance to win his first title on Sunday (18 February).

Federer talked up the 26-year-old's recent form and detailed what he would have to do to extend his 6-0 head-to-head record against the Haskovo native.

"He's in great form," Federer said in an interview with ATP World Tour following his win over Seppi.

"He's had a wonderful season last year - he started solid again this year so I think he's fresh, ready and eager to go. He's had a good off-season, I'm sure. He works extremely hard and I think the confidence that he gained through last year is going to be crucial for him moving forward if he wants to stay in the top five or maybe even go higher.

"So I think it's going to be an interesting match for me. I enjoy playing against Grigor, I feel like I know how he feels as a one-handed backhand player with a big serve, big forehand. I'm going to have to play aggressive, play my game and then hope for the best but I hope I have a good serving game, that will be helpful."

A win for Federer would not only bring his second title of the year but extend his lead over Nadal to 345 points as the Spaniard looks set to return later this month at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.