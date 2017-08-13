World number three Roger Federer takes on Alexander Zverev in the final of the men's singles at the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday (13 August).

The Swiss ace will be looking to make it an impressive sixth title of the calendar year as he defeated the likes of Peter Polansky, David Ferrer, Roberto Bautista Agut and Robin Haase to reach this stage.

Federer was also given a massive boost in his quest to regain the world number one ranking for the first time since October 2012 following Rafael Nadal's exit at the hands of Denis Shapovalov.

If the 36-year-old now wins in Montreal and goes on to triumph in the Cincinnati Open which takes place next week, he is guaranteed to be the new world number one ahead of the US Open.

He will have to first get past world number eight Zverev however, who has also won his fair share of titles in 2017 with his recent win in Washington being his fourth of the year.

The 20-year-old defeated Richard Gasquet, Nick Kyrgios, Kevin Anderson and Shapovalov to reach this stage.

The talented German most recently met Federer in the Halle Open final in June and was thoroughly outclassed and will need to be at his absolute best if he wants to equal the former world number one's title tally.

How to watch live

The match starts at 9pm BST. Live coverage in the UK is on Sky Sports Action.

Live coverage of the match is also available on ESPN 2 in the US, Sportsnet in Canada and Sony ESPN in India.

Online coverage will be available on Tennis TV while live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.

Betting odds (Paddy Power)

Roger Federer to win: 2/7

Marin Cilic to win: 5/2

Head-to-head

Both of them have faced each other three times with Federer triumphing on two occasions. Federer last won in the Halle Open final in June while Zverev triumphed in the Halle Open semi-final in 2016.