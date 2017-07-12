World number five Roger Federer takes on Milos Raonic in the quarter-final of the men's singles at Wimbledon on Wednesday (12 July).

Where to watch live

The match starts at 2.30pm BST. Live coverage in the UK is on BBC One or BBC Two. Live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.

Overview

Federer will face Raonic as he looks to continue what has been an above-expectations calendar year so far as well as extract some revenge on the Canadian.

Returning from a six-month knee injury, the Swiss ace has defied the odds this year so far with wins in the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Miami and Halle Open.

At Wimbledon, Federer has gone past Alexandr Dolgopolov, Dusan Lajovic, Mischa Zverev and most recently, Grigor Dimitrov, defeating him comfortably in straight sets on Monday (July 10).

The victory made Federer the player with the highest number of Wimbledon quarter-final appearances in the Open Era with 15 as he looks to continue his quest for an eight title.

The 35-year-old will now face Canada's Raonic, who notably defeated Federer in last year's Wimbledon semi-final.

The world number seven defeated young prospect and Italian Open winner Alexander Zverev to reach this stage, mounting a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 comeback win against the German in the fourth round.

As he looks to play in a second Grand Slam final as well as win his first ever major title, Raonic talked about his progress from a year ago.

"I feel like as a shot-for-shot player I'm better," he said, as quoted on ATP World Tour. "I just feel like I'm still trying to find that rhythm that I had last year, playing a lot of matches consistently. It doesn't mean it can't come, but I've just got to be sharp each and every point during the next match."

Betting odds (Betfair)

Roger Federer to win: 2/9

Grigor Dimitrov to win: 7/2

Head-To-Head

The duo have faced each other 12 times with Federer triumphing on nine occasions. However, Raonic has the recent edge, having won their last two meetings, including their 2016 Wimbledon semi-final clash.

Wimbledon history

This will be the third meeting between Federer and Raonic at Wimbledon as both players have one win apiece.

Raonic notably defeated Federer in the semi-final last year in a 6-3, 6-7, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win while the seven-time champion at SW19 emerged victorious in the 2014 Wimbledon semi-final, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.