Ronald Koeman would "welcome" the presence of Diego Costa at Everton as he strives to strengthen his striking options at Goodison Park and revealed that he will speak about transfers with the Toffees board after his side's clash against Chelsea on Sunday (27 August).

Koeman has repeatedly told of his desire to strengthen his forward line before the end of the transfer window and was believed to be targeting Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud, who recently ended speculation surrounding his future by committing his future to the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud's decision has led Koeman to scour the market for other targets. While a move for Costa is rather unlikely - reports last week claimed that Atletico Madrid had agreed a €45m (£41.1m) deal with Chelsea for their former striking hero - the Everton boss refused to completely rule out a move for the fiery Spain international, who has expressed his desire to return to Diego Simeone's men.

When pressed on transfers, Koeman said in his press conference: "I don't know, it's time to speak with the board after Sunday, I'm busy with the game [against Chelsea].

Asked if there was a possibility of signing Costa, Koeman said: "I don't know, I have always said that there's a warm welcome for every good player, he' a good player.

"We're still looking to bring a striker in, it's not about that I'm not happy with Dom's [Calvert-Lewin's] performances, but he's still young. We need more competition up front, we have tough fixtures, you need competition. The most difficult thing for young player is being consistent, but Dominic is an exception like Tom Davies and is doing really well."

Calvert-Lewin will likely start against Chelsea on Sunday, just three days after he helped Everton secure their passage to the Europa League group stage with a 1-1 draw over Hajduk Split.

The Toffees have already played six competitive fixtures this season and the injuries are starting to mount - Ross Barkley, James McCarthy and Davy Klaassen will miss the trip through injury, while Idrissa Gana Gueye and Sandro Ramirez are also doubtful.

Koeman bemoaned Everton's luck with injuries so early in the season but did reveal that record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson is ready to start against Chelsea after coming through his full debut unscathed and is on a "good physical level" despite having little in the way of a pre-season.

Koeman also touched upon the subject of Barkley's future, and is seemingly prepared to keep the wantaway playmaker at Goodison Park if a suitable offer does not arrive.

"It's tough, Monday, Thursday and Sunday, but it's still the start of the season," Koeman said. "We've been unlucky with injuries but will do a session tomorrow to see who's freshest to start tomorrow.

"Gana [Gueye] I don't know, we need to wait until tomorrow to make a decision, Klaassen is out, Sandro is a doubt, McCarthy is out, Barkley is out. Gylfi showed that he is ready. In my opinion he is on a good physical level.

On the subject of Barkley's future, Koeman said: "I don't know, we did not speak about this. If Ross is staying, I'm pleased because it's one more good player in the team. That's a decision by the board."