Sergio Ramos has handed a fresh boost to Zinedine Zidane by returning to training sessions ahead of a busy week which will see Real Madrid visiting Valencia on Wednesday (22 February) before a weekend trip to Villarreal. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo missed the session but reports in Spain suggest that the absence of the Ballon D'or winner is only a precaution.

Ramos, 30, suffered a knock in the hip during in the Champions League 3-1 victory over Napoli last week, being forced off and replaced by Pepe in the second part of the game.

The captain missed the weekend win over Espanyol as a result but Real Madrid have confirmed that he was back in training on Monday morning, and could thus be back to lead the Zidane's back-line in the La Liga leaders midweek trip to Valencia.

"Real Madrid were back in training as they began to prepare for the match against Valencia. The Whites visit Mestalla on Wednesday (6:45pm CET) in a game corresponding to match week 16, which was postponed due to the Club World Cup. Sergio Ramos joined the group, while Enzo also trained with the first team," the club confirmed after Zidane already recovered Gareth Bale during the weekend victory over Espanyol.

However, Real Madrid also added that Ronaldo and Danilo failed to complete the workout with the rest of their available teammates.

"Ball work was the focus of the session in which the Whites worked on control and passing, possession and pressure, and crossing and finishing on goal. Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo worked inside the facilities," Real Madrid added.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo's absence from the session could be only a precaution measure as last week the Portugal international also missed the Monday workout, but played the full ninety minutes in the consecutive victories over Napoli and Espanyol.

Danilo, however, missed both games and is a doubt for the visit to Valencia, despite Real Madrid having failed to specify the reasons behind his absences.