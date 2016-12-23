Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Ronda Rousey has got an alternate offer to join the WWE roster from the company's chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey is returning to the octagon for the first time since her brutal knockout against Holly Holm in November 2015, when she surrendered the bantamweight title. The California-born fighter is set to take on Amanda Nunes on 30 December at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the hope of regaining the title she lost 13-months ago.

The UFC star has indicated that her fight against Nunes will be one of her last in the sport, which could open the door for her to join the world's largest wrestling promotion. Rousey is a huge fan of pro-wresting and made a brief appearance alongside Hollywood superstar and professional wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania in 2015, and she was well received by the 'wresting universe' as the fans are popularly known.

McMahon is confident that Rousey will increase the value of the WWE brand if she makes the switch and made it clear that they will welcome her with 'open arms'. Dana White however, has admitted that the 29-year-old could switch her attention to acting once she calls time on her MMA career. The former bantamweight champion has already had a taste of Hollywood following her appearances in the Expendables 3, Furious 7 and Entourage.

"Our fans love Ronda," McMahon said in an interview with USA Today. "Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment. We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package."

"It was like a dream come true to take part in WrestleMania. It was such a special atmosphere, something I have loved since I was a kid," Rousey said earlier about her brief appearance at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

"The moment was awe inspiring. Our business works the best when there is magic and energy in the air, and Ronda's presence brought that," the WWE chief brand officer added.