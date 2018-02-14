The Rotterdam Open tournament director Richard Krajicek has revealed Roger Federer's confirmation of taking part in the tournament helped them to sell "thousands of extra tickets."

The 2018 Australian Open winner made a surprise change in his schedule for this calendar year earlier in February. He announced that he will participate in the Rotterdam Open after initially hinting that he could return to action for the Dubai Open later in February.

Federer stressed the tournament is special for him after confirming his participation at the Rotterdam Open, which is taking place between 12 to 18 February. Krajicek believes the ongoing tournament is getting "more attention from the media" after the 36-year-old confirmed his involvement.

"If someone like Federer plays, there is much more attention from media. When we announced his appearance, thousands of extra tickets were sold," Krajicek explained, as quoted by Tennis World USA.

Federer now has a chance to topple Rafael Nadal for the number one spot. The Spaniard, who was forced to withdraw in the quarter-final of the Australian Open, will not return to action until the Mexican Open in Acapulco on 26 February. A berth in the semi-final for Federer will be sufficient for him to surpass Andre Agassi and become the oldest male number one of all time.

Meanwhile, Krajicek has not ruled out Robin Haase's chances of winning the Grand Slam in the future. The Dutchman stressed his compatriot has "improved a lot last year" and has backed him to win a big tournament.

"I will not count out that a Dutch player will ever win a Grand Slam. You have to be lucky, but why can't Robin Haase win such a big tournament? He improved a lot last year," the 1996 Wimbledon winner said.